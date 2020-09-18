FMCG stocks edge lower

FMCG stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index decreasing 64.14 points or 0.57% at 11281 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Mcleod Russel India Ltd (down 4.9%), Agro Tech Foods Ltd (down 2.94%),Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd (down 2.26%),Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd (down 2.19%),DFM Foods Ltd (down 1.9%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Emami Ltd (down 1.71%), Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd (down 1.54%), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (down 1.41%), Coastal Corporation Ltd (down 1.38%), and Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (down 1.24%).

On the other hand, ADF Foods Ltd (up 4.99%), Globus Spirits Ltd (up 4.98%), and Eveready Industries India Ltd (up 2.99%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 90.6 or 0.23% at 39070.45.

The Nifty 50 index was up 57.55 points or 0.5% at 11573.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 68.81 points or 0.45% at 15418.36.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 20.75 points or 0.41% at 5107.19.

On BSE,1379 shares were trading in green, 1205 were trading in red and 189 were unchanged.

