IMEC Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 48.46 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
IMEC Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.89 crore in the December 2019 quarter
IMEC Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Red, orange, green zones may come up during extended lockdown
Vakrangee puts best efforts to keep kendras operational to provide key essential services during pandemic lockdown
Quess Corp declines on reporting Q4 net loss of Rs 630 cr
-
Sales decline 38.21% to Rs 5.53 croreNet Loss of IMEC Services reported to Rs 48.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 13.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 38.21% to Rs 5.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 67.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 32.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 66.62% to Rs 19.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 59.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.538.95 -38 19.7959.28 -67 OPM %-737.25-215.31 --290.80-59.01 - PBDT-41.05-19.48 -111 -58.77-36.70 -60 PBT-41.55-19.98 -108 -60.77-38.66 -57 NP-48.46-13.56 -257 -67.67-32.35 -109
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU