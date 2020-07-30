IMEC Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 48.46 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 38.21% to Rs 5.53 crore

Net Loss of IMEC Services reported to Rs 48.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 13.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 38.21% to Rs 5.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 67.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 32.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 66.62% to Rs 19.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 59.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.538.95 -38 19.7959.28 -67 OPM %-737.25-215.31 --290.80-59.01 - PBDT-41.05-19.48 -111 -58.77-36.70 -60 PBT-41.55-19.98 -108 -60.77-38.66 -57 NP-48.46-13.56 -257 -67.67-32.35 -109

