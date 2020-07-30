MSR India standalone net profit rises 1506.06% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 72.72% to Rs 16.60 croreNet profit of MSR India rose 1506.06% to Rs 5.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 72.72% to Rs 16.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 60.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 90.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 70.50% to Rs 50.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 169.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales16.6060.84 -73 50.13169.92 -71 OPM %41.023.09 -12.993.73 - PBDT6.021.18 410 2.944.14 -29 PBT5.300.44 1105 0.041.02 -96 NP5.300.33 1506 0.050.50 -90
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU