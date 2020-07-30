MSR India standalone net profit rises 1506.06% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 72.72% to Rs 16.60 crore

Net profit of MSR India rose 1506.06% to Rs 5.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 72.72% to Rs 16.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 60.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 90.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 70.50% to Rs 50.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 169.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

16.6060.8450.13169.9241.023.0912.993.736.021.182.944.145.300.440.041.025.300.330.050.50

