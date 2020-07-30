JUST IN
Binny reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.70 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 44900.00% to Rs 40.50 crore

Net Loss of Binny reported to Rs 8.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 44900.00% to Rs 40.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 17.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 15.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 11225.00% to Rs 40.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales40.500.09 44900 40.770.36 11225 OPM %92.94-622.22 -83.37-1188.89 - PBDT42.19-3.29 LP 37.84-8.51 LP PBT42.18-3.34 LP 37.65-8.70 LP NP-8.70-5.65 -54 -17.81-15.04 -18

