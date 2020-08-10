JUST IN
Fortis Malar Hospitals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.92 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 70.41% to Rs 9.43 crore

Net Loss of Fortis Malar Hospitals reported to Rs 2.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 70.41% to Rs 9.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 31.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales9.4331.87 -70 OPM %-61.721.95 -PBDT-6.241.26 PL PBT-9.45-1.76 -437 NP-2.92-1.27 -130

First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 18:17 IST

