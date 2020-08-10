Fortis Malar Hospitals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.92 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Fortis Malar Hospitals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.47 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Fortis Healthcare and its subsidiaries receive credit ratings from CRISIL
Fortis Healthcare announces appointment of CEO of SRL
Fortis Healthcare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 76.34 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Board of Fortis Healthcare appoints director
-
Sales decline 70.41% to Rs 9.43 croreNet Loss of Fortis Malar Hospitals reported to Rs 2.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 70.41% to Rs 9.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 31.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales9.4331.87 -70 OPM %-61.721.95 -PBDT-6.241.26 PL PBT-9.45-1.76 -437 NP-2.92-1.27 -130
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU