Fortune Industrial Resources reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.69% to Rs 0.12 croreNet profit of Fortune Industrial Resources reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.69% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.120.13 -8 OPM %91.6761.54 -PBDT0.040.01 300 PBT0.040.01 300 NP0.01-0.01 LP
