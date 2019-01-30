Freshtrop Fruits reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.18 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 31.84% to Rs 13.50 croreNet Loss of Freshtrop Fruits reported to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 31.84% to Rs 13.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales13.5010.24 32 OPM %-4.96-7.81 -PBDT0.87-0.58 LP PBT-0.44-1.55 72 NP-1.18-0.57 -107
