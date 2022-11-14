Fruition Venture reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 2435.71% to Rs 3.55 croreNet profit of Fruition Venture reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2435.71% to Rs 3.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.550.14 2436 OPM %8.450 -PBDT0.310.01 3000 PBT0.310.01 3000 NP0.35-0.03 LP
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
