Fundviser Capital India reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.06 croreFundviser Capital India reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 26.47% to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.060.09 -33 0.250.34 -26 OPM %-16.67-44.44 --16.00-11.76 - PBDT0-0.04 100 0.08-0.02 LP PBT0-0.04 100 0.07-0.02 LP NP0-0.04 100 0.07-0.03 LP
