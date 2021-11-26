Future Consumer announces acquisition of balance stake in Integrated Food Park

Future Consumer announced that FCL Tradevest, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has completed acquisition of balance stake aggregating to 0.07% of the equity share capital of Integrated Food Park (IFPL), from an existing shareholder of IFPL.

With this acquisition, IFPL has now become a wholly owned subsidiary of FCL Tradevest and continues to be step-down subsidiary of the Company.

