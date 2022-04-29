Future Consumer Ltd Falls 6.94%

Future Consumer Ltd has lost 49.89% over last one month compared to 7.27% gain in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 1.4% drop in the SENSEX

Future Consumer Ltd lost 6.94% today to trade at Rs 2.28. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index is down 0.21% to quote at 14146.22. The index is up 7.27 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd decreased 3.93% and Marico Ltd lost 2.06% on the day. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index went up 11.97 % over last one year compared to the 16.26% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Future Consumer Ltd has lost 49.89% over last one month compared to 7.27% gain in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 1.4% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 19.85 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 75.53 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 11.92 on 16 Jun 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2.26 on 29 Apr 2022.

