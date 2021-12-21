Future Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd, Latent View Analytics Ltd, Times Guaranty Ltd and Shriram Properties Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 December 2021.

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd, Latent View Analytics Ltd, Times Guaranty Ltd and Shriram Properties Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 December 2021.

Future Enterprises Ltd crashed 13.44% to Rs 10.05 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 22.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd tumbled 9.16% to Rs 73.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 69343 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11917 shares in the past one month.

Latent View Analytics Ltd lost 8.59% to Rs 489.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Times Guaranty Ltd slipped 8.49% to Rs 40.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7105 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1410 shares in the past one month.

Shriram Properties Ltd fell 5.89% to Rs 93.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)