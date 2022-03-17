HCC soars on bagging Rs 609 crore Nokha water supply project

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) jumped 8.67% to Rs 16.30 after the company, in consortium with Om lnfra (OMIL), has been awarded Rs 609 crore contract by Public Health Engineering Department, Govt of Rajasthan.

The contract is for the construction of the Nokha water supply project to provide functional household tap connection (FHTC) in Bikaner District. The HCC share in the joint venture is 50%.

The scope of work involves constructing a network of water distribution lines of over 1000 kms, including main trunks, cluster distribution and village distribution lines, elevated storage reservoirs, clear water reservoirs, and booster pumping stations at several locations. This network will provide drinking water to 154 villages and two towns (Nokha and Deshnok) of the Bikaner district.

The contract also involves operation and maintenance of 10 years.

The Government of lndia's Jal Jeevan Mission is one of the prime and ambitious water lnfrastructure development programs with contributions from the various State Governments.

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) is engaged in engineering and construction activities. It serves the infrastructure sectors of transportation, power and water.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 45.67% to Rs 64.43 crore on a 11% rise in sales to Rs 2670.70 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

