Future Retail Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, Responsive Industries Ltd, TCI Express Ltd and Kitex Garments Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 December 2021.

Future Retail Ltd lost 5.29% to Rs 51.9 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd tumbled 4.94% to Rs 14.62. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Responsive Industries Ltd crashed 4.35% to Rs 112.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10786 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18079 shares in the past one month.

TCI Express Ltd pared 3.83% to Rs 2426.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16734 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23514 shares in the past one month.

Kitex Garments Ltd plummeted 2.91% to Rs 185.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 77830 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55872 shares in the past one month.

