Volumes spurt at Eicher Motors Ltd counter

Fine Organic Industries Ltd, BASF India Ltd, DCB Bank Ltd, Vinati Organics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 August 2020.

Eicher Motors Ltd notched up volume of 88.2 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 26.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.37 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.46% to Rs.2,202.00. Volumes stood at 2.61 lakh shares in the last session.

Fine Organic Industries Ltd notched up volume of 3.44 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 14.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23226 shares. The stock rose 20.00% to Rs.2,769.60. Volumes stood at 58670 shares in the last session.

BASF India Ltd recorded volume of 12.47 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.30 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.58% to Rs.1,694.00. Volumes stood at 6.49 lakh shares in the last session.

DCB Bank Ltd clocked volume of 138.12 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16.40 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.84% to Rs.87.80. Volumes stood at 62.47 lakh shares in the last session.

Vinati Organics Ltd clocked volume of 17.71 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.40 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.82% to Rs.1,157.10. Volumes stood at 10.13 lakh shares in the last session.

