Future Retail Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd, Magma Fincorp Ltd, Sundram Fasteners Ltd and Amber Enterprises India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 October 2020.

Future Retail Ltd lost 5.99% to Rs 78.5 at 14:54 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd tumbled 5.21% to Rs 46.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8783 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47147 shares in the past one month.

Magma Fincorp Ltd crashed 4.59% to Rs 33.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54022 shares in the past one month.

Sundram Fasteners Ltd corrected 4.57% to Rs 419.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2262 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3970 shares in the past one month.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd shed 3.83% to Rs 1878.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24120 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29298 shares in the past one month.

