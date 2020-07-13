Indiabulls Integrated Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 51.66 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 6.49% to Rs 47.09 crore

Net loss of Indiabulls Integrated Services reported to Rs 51.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 71.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.49% to Rs 47.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 50.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 295.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 73.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 31.93% to Rs 225.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 170.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

47.0950.36225.47170.90-106.77-6.61-100.91-1.25-23.32100.99-234.61134.54-31.7393.66-266.74108.44-51.6671.17-295.5373.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)