G G Automotive Gears standalone net profit declines 2.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 6.69% to Rs 11.15 crore

Net profit of G G Automotive Gears declined 2.33% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 6.69% to Rs 11.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.11.1511.9514.8015.061.211.230.470.510.420.43

