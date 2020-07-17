G G Automotive Gears standalone net profit declines 2.33% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 6.69% to Rs 11.15 croreNet profit of G G Automotive Gears declined 2.33% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 6.69% to Rs 11.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales11.1511.95 -7 OPM %14.8015.06 -PBDT1.211.23 -2 PBT0.470.51 -8 NP0.420.43 -2
