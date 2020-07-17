Modi Naturals reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.46 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 13.43% to Rs 94.78 crore

Net profit of Modi Naturals reported to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.43% to Rs 94.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 83.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 420.22% to Rs 4.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 31.18% to Rs 388.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 296.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

