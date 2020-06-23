G M Breweries Q4 PAT declines 27%

G M Breweries' net profit fell 27% to Rs 17.76 crore on 7.1% decline in net sales to Rs 108.98 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 29% to Rs 23.85 crore in Q4 FY20 from Rs 33.59 crore in Q4 FY19. PBT was impacted by a steep rise in the cost of rectified spirit, a key raw material. The net impact was approximately Rs 5.98 crore.

Tax expenses in the fourth quarter fell 34.3% to Rs 6.09 crore from Rs 9.27 crore recorded in the same period last year.

The scrip was up 1.65% to Rs 425.10 on the BSE. It has traded in the range of Rs 422 and Rs 435.05 so far during the day.

The stock has added 73.77% in the past three months while the benchmark Sensex gained 35.83% during the same period.

GM Breweries is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of alcoholic beverages such as country liquor (CL) and Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL).

