JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Next Mediaworks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.29 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Energy stocks slide

Capital Market 

Energy stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 35.57 points or 0.66% at 5352.54 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Petronet LNG Ltd (down 1.2%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.03%),Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 1.03%),Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (down 0.89%),Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 0.74%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Oil India Ltd (down 0.54%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.24%), and Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 0.13%).

On the other hand, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.42%), Alphageo (India) Ltd (up 2.39%), and Panama Petrochem Ltd (up 2.37%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 278.51 or 0.8% at 35189.83.

The Nifty 50 index was up 94.3 points or 0.91% at 10405.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 162.03 points or 1.3% at 12605.98.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 40.19 points or 0.93% at 4363.81.

On BSE,1826 shares were trading in green, 757 were trading in red and 140 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 23 2020. 14:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU