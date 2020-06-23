Energy stocks slide

Energy stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 35.57 points or 0.66% at 5352.54 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Petronet LNG Ltd (down 1.2%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.03%),Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 1.03%),Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (down 0.89%),Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 0.74%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Oil India Ltd (down 0.54%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.24%), and Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 0.13%).

On the other hand, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.42%), Alphageo (India) Ltd (up 2.39%), and Panama Petrochem Ltd (up 2.37%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 278.51 or 0.8% at 35189.83.

The Nifty 50 index was up 94.3 points or 0.91% at 10405.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 162.03 points or 1.3% at 12605.98.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 40.19 points or 0.93% at 4363.81.

On BSE,1826 shares were trading in green, 757 were trading in red and 140 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)