Telecom shares ease

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 1.54 points or 0.12% at 1336.16 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.54%), and Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 0.19%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 5%), HFCL Ltd (up 4.94%), and Reliance Communications Ltd (up 4.69%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 278.51 or 0.8% at 35189.83.

The Nifty 50 index was up 94.3 points or 0.91% at 10405.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 162.03 points or 1.3% at 12605.98.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 40.19 points or 0.93% at 4363.81.

On BSE,1826 shares were trading in green, 757 were trading in red and 140 were unchanged.

