UFO Moviez India consolidated net profit declines 79.79% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 42.74% to Rs 109.34 crore

Net profit of UFO Moviez India declined 79.79% to Rs 6.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 42.74% to Rs 109.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 190.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.73% to Rs 38.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 66.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.94% to Rs 502.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 611.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

109.34190.96502.12611.8625.1532.7723.4326.6927.7565.77123.21173.079.4247.9652.1899.496.7833.5438.7766.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)