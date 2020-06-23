UFO Moviez India consolidated net profit declines 79.79% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 42.74% to Rs 109.34 croreNet profit of UFO Moviez India declined 79.79% to Rs 6.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 42.74% to Rs 109.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 190.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 41.73% to Rs 38.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 66.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.94% to Rs 502.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 611.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales109.34190.96 -43 502.12611.86 -18 OPM %25.1532.77 -23.4326.69 - PBDT27.7565.77 -58 123.21173.07 -29 PBT9.4247.96 -80 52.1899.49 -48 NP6.7833.54 -80 38.7766.54 -42
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU