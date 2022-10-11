G M Breweries standalone net profit rises 3.84% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 22.35% to Rs 141.86 croreNet profit of G M Breweries rose 3.84% to Rs 22.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.35% to Rs 141.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 115.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales141.86115.95 22 OPM %21.7325.17 -PBDT31.8230.70 4 PBT30.3229.20 4 NP22.6921.85 4
