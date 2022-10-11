G M Breweries standalone net profit rises 3.84% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.35% to Rs 141.86 crore

Net profit of G M Breweries rose 3.84% to Rs 22.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.35% to Rs 141.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 115.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.141.86115.9521.7325.1731.8230.7030.3229.2022.6921.85

