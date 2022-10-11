JUST IN
IRB Infra gains as gross toll collections rise 36.6% YoY in Sept
Business Standard

Trident Texofab standalone net profit rises 3800.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 14.93% to Rs 24.17 crore

Net profit of Trident Texofab rose 3800.00% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.93% to Rs 24.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales24.1721.03 15 OPM %8.906.37 -PBDT1.450.69 110 PBT1.030.30 243 NP0.780.02 3800

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 14:09 IST

