Trident Texofab standalone net profit rises 3800.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.93% to Rs 24.17 crore

Net profit of Trident Texofab rose 3800.00% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.93% to Rs 24.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.24.1721.038.906.371.450.691.030.300.780.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)