G M Breweries standalone net profit rises 30.98% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.41% to Rs 153.66 crore

Net profit of G M Breweries rose 30.98% to Rs 25.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.41% to Rs 153.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 130.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.153.66130.8821.5920.6336.1427.9434.6426.4425.9219.79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)