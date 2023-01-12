JUST IN
Kanpur Plastipack Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
G M Breweries standalone net profit rises 30.98% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.41% to Rs 153.66 crore

Net profit of G M Breweries rose 30.98% to Rs 25.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.41% to Rs 153.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 130.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales153.66130.88 17 OPM %21.5920.63 -PBDT36.1427.94 29 PBT34.6426.44 31 NP25.9219.79 31

Thu, January 12 2023. 12:36 IST

