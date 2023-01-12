G M Breweries standalone net profit rises 30.98% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Som Distilleries & Breweries reports standalone net profit of Rs 15.86 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Som Distilleries & Breweries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 25.66 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Som Distilleries & Breweries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.25 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Indices trade with modest losses; Nifty below 17,250
Shares at the day's low; India NSE Vix spurts nearly 7%
-
Sales rise 17.41% to Rs 153.66 croreNet profit of G M Breweries rose 30.98% to Rs 25.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.41% to Rs 153.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 130.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales153.66130.88 17 OPM %21.5920.63 -PBDT36.1427.94 29 PBT34.6426.44 31 NP25.9219.79 31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU