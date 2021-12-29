G R Infra rises after emerging L-1 bidder in metro project

-
G R Infraprojects gained 1.48% to Rs 1,673.65 after the EPC company emerged as L-1 bidder for the tender invited by Noida Metro Rail Corporation.The scope of the project involves part design and construction of elevated viaduct and 5 elevated stations of Noida - Greater Noida Metro Rail Project.
The bid project cost is Rs 592.99 crore with a completion period of 24 months.
G R Infraprojects is an integrated road engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company largely focused on road sector. The company have also recently diversified into projects in the railway sector.
G R Infraprojects' consolidated net profit rose 9.6% to Rs 188.60 crore on a 48.2% surge in net sales to Rs 1,882.38 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
