Lehar Footwears standalone net profit declines 8.33% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 14.60% to Rs 21.98 crore

Net profit of Lehar Footwears declined 8.33% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.60% to Rs 21.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 96.82% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.82% to Rs 94.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 93.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

