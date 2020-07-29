Lehar Footwears standalone net profit declines 8.33% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 14.60% to Rs 21.98 croreNet profit of Lehar Footwears declined 8.33% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.60% to Rs 21.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 96.82% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.82% to Rs 94.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 93.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales21.9819.18 15 94.7393.96 1 OPM %10.059.02 -8.2611.23 - PBDT0.890.96 -7 3.876.46 -40 PBT-0.040.22 PL 0.113.48 -97 NP0.110.12 -8 0.072.20 -97
