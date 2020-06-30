Gallantt Ispat consolidated net profit rises 0.53% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 23.97% to Rs 237.64 croreNet profit of Gallantt Ispat rose 0.53% to Rs 32.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.97% to Rs 237.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 312.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 63.02% to Rs 60.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 163.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.02% to Rs 1020.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1229.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales237.64312.56 -24 1020.101229.27 -17 OPM %5.439.46 -6.3115.30 - PBDT43.1227.61 56 88.83180.43 -51 PBT37.5521.11 78 64.88154.53 -58 NP32.5132.34 1 60.57163.79 -63
