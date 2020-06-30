Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit declines 67.69% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 20.37% to Rs 535.23 croreNet profit of Parag Milk Foods declined 67.69% to Rs 10.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.37% to Rs 535.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 672.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 22.39% to Rs 93.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 120.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.76% to Rs 2437.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2395.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales535.23672.15 -20 2437.922395.66 2 OPM %7.486.51 -8.669.33 - PBDT32.0542.25 -24 180.60197.97 -9 PBT18.3232.84 -44 126.96147.79 -14 NP10.1131.29 -68 93.69120.72 -22
