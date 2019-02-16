Ganesh Foundry & Castings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 11.49% to Rs 15.82 croreNet loss of Ganesh Foundry & Castings reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 11.49% to Rs 15.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 14.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales15.8214.19 11 OPM %-1.142.96 -PBDT0.030.42 -93 PBT-0.130.29 PL NP-0.130.29 PL
