Music Broadcast Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

SecUR Credentials Ltd, AVT Natural Products Ltd, Starlit Power Systems Ltd and Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 January 2023.

SecUR Credentials Ltd, AVT Natural Products Ltd, Starlit Power Systems Ltd and Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 January 2023.

Music Broadcast Ltd crashed 19.85% to Rs 21.2 at 14:28 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 36154 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74984 shares in the past one month.

SecUR Credentials Ltd tumbled 10.71% to Rs 25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 68302 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44555 shares in the past one month.

AVT Natural Products Ltd lost 7.27% to Rs 98.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12414 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9532 shares in the past one month.

Starlit Power Systems Ltd fell 7.07% to Rs 7.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21668 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3930 shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd plummeted 6.55% to Rs 20.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)