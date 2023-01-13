L&T Technology Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Apar Industries Ltd, Gujarat Gas Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd and Gujarat State Petronet Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 January 2023.

L&T Technology Services Ltd crashed 5.22% to Rs 3450.5 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 27227 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9592 shares in the past one month.

Apar Industries Ltd tumbled 4.91% to Rs 1706.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14901 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9362 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Gas Ltd lost 3.60% to Rs 450. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55486 shares in the past one month.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd shed 3.53% to Rs 620.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19357 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20191 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd corrected 3.37% to Rs 269.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 37609 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34968 shares in the past one month.

