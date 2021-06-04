Ganesha Ecosphere intimates of major fire accident at Kanpur Polyester Staple Fiber Unit

-
-
Ganesha Ecosphere announced that a major fire accident took place at Company's unit manufacturing Polyester Staple Fiber located at Raipur (Rania), District Kanpur Dehat-209304, on Friday, 4 June 2021 at around 3:30 A. M.
The fire was brought under the control with the help of fire brigades.
There was no loss or injury to human life. The fire was widespread and has resulted in major damage to the building, machinery, raw material and finished goods, thereby disrupting the operations of Kanpur Polyester Staple Fiber Unit.
