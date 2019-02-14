Ganon Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ganon Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Epic Games Store goes live with new titles
'Resident Evil' TV series in works at Netflix
Playing video games together can boost office productivity
Robots welcome guests at this new eatery in Hyderabad
-
Reported sales nilNet loss of Ganon Products reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales09.91 -100 OPM %00.61 -PBDT-0.060.06 PL PBT-0.060.06 PL NP-0.060.06 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU