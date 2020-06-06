Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers standalone net profit rises 47.80% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers standalone net profit declines 37.68% in the December 2019 quarter
COVID-19: GRSE donates Rs 1 crore to PM-Cares
GRSE hands over LCU amphibious ship to Indian Navy
Defence minister reviews performance of four shipbuilding PSUs
GRSE lays keel of Navy's second stealth frigate
-
Sales decline 6.65% to Rs 456.69 croreNet profit of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers rose 47.80% to Rs 49.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.65% to Rs 456.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 489.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 48.70% to Rs 163.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 109.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.38% to Rs 1433.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1386.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales456.69489.21 -7 1433.301386.42 3 OPM %7.566.36 -2.823.04 - PBDT87.6679.69 10 264.57208.24 27 PBT79.7773.03 9 234.48181.16 29 NP49.6933.62 48 163.48109.94 49
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU