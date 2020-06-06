Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers standalone net profit rises 47.80% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 6.65% to Rs 456.69 crore

Net profit of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers rose 47.80% to Rs 49.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.65% to Rs 456.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 489.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.70% to Rs 163.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 109.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.38% to Rs 1433.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1386.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

