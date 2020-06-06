Jindal Stainless reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.98 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.68% to Rs 2903.96 crore

Net loss of Jindal Stainless reported to Rs 21.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 32.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.68% to Rs 2903.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3251.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.95% to Rs 152.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 139.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.10% to Rs 12320.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12585.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

2903.963251.2812320.1112585.018.329.309.549.03109.14150.06644.91549.439.7557.61236.05214.35-21.9832.28152.88139.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)