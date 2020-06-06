Jindal Stainless reports consolidated net loss of Rs 64.96 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.78% to Rs 3094.11 crore

Net loss of Jindal Stainless reported to Rs 64.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 34.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.78% to Rs 3094.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3547.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 49.91% to Rs 71.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 142.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.47% to Rs 12950.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13557.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

3094.113547.4912950.8713557.337.008.578.748.5981.93151.20585.98572.54-21.6554.46160.82221.04-64.9634.0971.32142.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)