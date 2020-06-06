Zen Technologies consolidated net profit rises 45.97% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 55.70% to Rs 19.79 crore

Net profit of Zen Technologies rose 45.97% to Rs 18.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 55.70% to Rs 19.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 44.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 341.22% to Rs 58.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 61.88% to Rs 149.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 92.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

