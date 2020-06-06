Zen Technologies consolidated net profit rises 45.97% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 55.70% to Rs 19.79 croreNet profit of Zen Technologies rose 45.97% to Rs 18.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 55.70% to Rs 19.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 44.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 341.22% to Rs 58.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 61.88% to Rs 149.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 92.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales19.7944.67 -56 149.2992.22 62 OPM %18.9524.85 -42.0118.08 - PBDT3.809.76 -61 61.2914.97 309 PBT2.628.78 -70 56.7211.18 407 NP18.4812.66 46 58.7713.32 341
