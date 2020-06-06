Zen Technologies standalone net profit rises 31.44% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 58.12% to Rs 18.71 croreNet profit of Zen Technologies rose 31.44% to Rs 17.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 58.12% to Rs 18.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 44.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 214.50% to Rs 60.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 59.38% to Rs 146.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 92.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales18.7144.67 -58 146.9892.22 59 OPM %9.8327.02 -43.2624.44 - PBDT1.8410.62 -83 62.3120.86 199 PBT0.889.67 -91 58.5617.09 243 NP17.8113.55 31 60.5119.24 215
