Zen Technologies standalone net profit rises 31.44% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 58.12% to Rs 18.71 crore

Net profit of Zen Technologies rose 31.44% to Rs 17.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 58.12% to Rs 18.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 44.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 214.50% to Rs 60.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 59.38% to Rs 146.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 92.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

