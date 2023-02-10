Garment Mantra Lifestyle consolidated net profit declines 93.87% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 51.02% to Rs 28.16 crore

Net profit of Garment Mantra Lifestyle declined 93.87% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 51.02% to Rs 28.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 57.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.28.1657.495.369.390.464.630.274.460.193.10

