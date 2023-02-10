Garment Mantra Lifestyle consolidated net profit declines 93.87% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 51.02% to Rs 28.16 croreNet profit of Garment Mantra Lifestyle declined 93.87% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 51.02% to Rs 28.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 57.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales28.1657.49 -51 OPM %5.369.39 -PBDT0.464.63 -90 PBT0.274.46 -94 NP0.193.10 -94
