Gateway Distriparks consolidated net profit rises 25.79% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Gateway acquires land at Dhanakya for construction of Inland Container Depot
Board of India Glycols approves sale of stake held in JV to Gateway Distriparks
Gateway Distriparks spurts after HDFC MF hikes stake
Gateway Distriparks to acquire a rail connected inland container depot
Gateway Fincons India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 6.97% to Rs 359.13 croreNet profit of Gateway Distriparks rose 25.79% to Rs 59.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 46.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.97% to Rs 359.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 335.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales359.13335.74 7 OPM %26.7027.10 -PBDT88.4780.55 10 PBT61.8147.65 30 NP59.0646.95 26
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU