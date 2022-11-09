Gateway Distriparks consolidated net profit rises 25.79% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.97% to Rs 359.13 crore

Net profit of Gateway Distriparks rose 25.79% to Rs 59.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 46.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.97% to Rs 359.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 335.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.359.13335.7426.7027.1088.4780.5561.8147.6559.0646.95

