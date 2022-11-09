JUST IN
Chennai Ferrous Industries standalone net profit rises 85.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Gateway Distriparks consolidated net profit rises 25.79% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 6.97% to Rs 359.13 crore

Net profit of Gateway Distriparks rose 25.79% to Rs 59.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 46.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.97% to Rs 359.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 335.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales359.13335.74 7 OPM %26.7027.10 -PBDT88.4780.55 10 PBT61.8147.65 30 NP59.0646.95 26

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 16:04 IST

