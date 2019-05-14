Gateway Distriparks consolidated net profit rises 837.98% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 17.39% to Rs 119.94 crore

Net profit of rose 837.98% to Rs 300.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.39% to Rs 119.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 102.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 341.40% to Rs 365.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 82.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.88% to Rs 430.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 395.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

