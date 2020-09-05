GB Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.17 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 91.44% to Rs 7.22 croreNet Loss of GB Global reported to Rs 23.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 91.44% to Rs 7.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 84.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales7.2284.35 -91 OPM %-200.970.75 -PBDT-14.282.97 PL PBT-24.55-6.92 -255 NP-23.17-0.30 -7623
