JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

International Constructions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.84 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

GB Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.17 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 91.44% to Rs 7.22 crore

Net Loss of GB Global reported to Rs 23.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 91.44% to Rs 7.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 84.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales7.2284.35 -91 OPM %-200.970.75 -PBDT-14.282.97 PL PBT-24.55-6.92 -255 NP-23.17-0.30 -7623

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, September 05 2020. 08:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU