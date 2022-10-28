GEE standalone net profit rises 34.03% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.97% to Rs 100.81 crore

Net profit of GEE rose 34.03% to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.97% to Rs 100.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 81.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.100.8181.988.408.126.815.375.834.354.493.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)