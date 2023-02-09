General Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 769.01% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.76% to Rs 8653.43 crore

Net profit of General Insurance Corporation of India rose 769.01% to Rs 1232.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 141.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.76% to Rs 8653.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8991.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.8653.438991.2211.39-0.931304.54-29.831304.54-29.831232.25141.80

