General Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 769.01% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
General Insurance Corporation of India announces chance in management
ADIA to invest in Aditya Birla Health Insurance
Max Life's statement on proposal for non-linked life insurance policies in Budget 2023
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to invest Rs 665 cr in Aditya Birla Health Insurance
LIC raises stake in Info Edge (India), Gail (India)
-
Sales decline 3.76% to Rs 8653.43 croreNet profit of General Insurance Corporation of India rose 769.01% to Rs 1232.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 141.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.76% to Rs 8653.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8991.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8653.438991.22 -4 OPM %11.39-0.93 -PBDT1304.54-29.83 LP PBT1304.54-29.83 LP NP1232.25141.80 769
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU