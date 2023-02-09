JUST IN
Zenlabs Ethica standalone net profit declines 58.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.17% to Rs 17.40 crore

Net profit of Zenlabs Ethica declined 58.33% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 0.17% to Rs 17.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales17.4017.43 0 OPM %3.284.53 -PBDT0.450.57 -21 PBT0.140.35 -60 NP0.100.24 -58

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 16:47 IST

