Gensol Engineering spurts after order book soars to Rs 531 crore

-
ALSO READ
Board of Gensol Engineering approves acquisition of majority stake in Gensol Electric Vehicles
Gensol Engineering's order book stands at Rs 531 cr till 18 Sep
Gensol Engineering bags solar projects worth Rs 153.15 crore
Gensol Engg hits the roof as revenue crosses Rs 100-cr mark in Q1
Gensol Engineering consolidated net profit rises 283.41% in the March 2022 quarter
-
Gensol Engineering rose 4.64% to Rs 1606.30 after the company said that, in normal course of business, it has closed orders from various reputed clients for the development of solar power projects worth over Rs 531 crore.
Aggregating to a capacity of over 121 MWp, these projects will be developed in the states/UTs of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttarakhand.
Gensol said that some of the major additions to the company's esteemed client list are Singareni Colleries Company (SCCL), a coal mining company jointly owned by the Government of Telangana and the Government of India, Braithwaite & Co. (BCL), an engineering company under the Ministry of Railways and a privately-owned leading manufacturer and supplier of industrial gases, among others.
Out of the total order book, only two projects are based on the model of balance of system (BoS), while the balance projects are to be developed through full turn-key EPC model. Piquantly, more than 37% of these orders envisage the development of projects in the southern states of AP, Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, closely followed by Gujarat at 34%.
Similarly, 67% of the total order book needs to be developed over land, while the balance will be raised over the rooftops of the factories of the clients. While the largest size of the project is over 25 MWp, the lowest size is around 80 kWp.
The total value of these projects is pegged at Rs. 5,31,24,16,761, exclusive of taxes.
"It is worth noting that more than 23% are repeat orders from the existing clients, which is emblematic of the trust that the company has built with its clients through its delivery of high-quality solar assets, the company said in a statement.
Gensol Engineering is engaged in providing technical due diligence, detailed engineering, quality control, construction supervision, and other consulting services for solar projects across many countries, including India.
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has zoomed 1392.51% while the benchmark Sensex has added 1.54% during the same period.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU