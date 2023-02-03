Ion Exchange (India) consolidated net profit rises 69.13% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Amara Raja Batteries soars after Q2 PAT rises 39% YoY; announces Li-Ion battery manufacturing subsidiary
Ion Exchange bags contract worth Rs 343 crore from IOCL
Ion Exchange (India) consolidated net profit rises 42.20% in the September 2022 quarter
Nifty trade above 17,600 mark; FMCG shares fall for 3rd day
SBI, Titan Company, Hindustan Aeronautics in focus
-
Sales rise 31.92% to Rs 512.12 croreNet profit of Ion Exchange (India) rose 69.13% to Rs 48.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 28.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.92% to Rs 512.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 388.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales512.12388.20 32 OPM %12.1811.00 -PBDT72.8646.00 58 PBT65.4138.99 68 NP48.0528.41 69
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU