Ion Exchange (India) consolidated net profit rises 69.13% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Ion Exchange (India) rose 69.13% to Rs 48.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 28.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.92% to Rs 512.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 388.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.512.12388.2012.1811.0072.8646.0065.4138.9948.0528.41

