Bafna Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.81 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 143.80% to Rs 16.70 crore

Net profit of Bafna Pharmaceuticals reported to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 143.80% to Rs 16.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales16.706.85 144 OPM %15.57-41.75 -PBDT2.76-2.69 LP PBT1.81-3.71 LP NP1.81-2.13 LP

First Published: Thu, September 10 2020. 15:54 IST

